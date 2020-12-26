Boxing Day Test: India bounce back after Adelaide horror, Mohammed Siraj relishes debut with two wickets on day one

India on Saturday bounced back from the horror of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide to bowl Australia out for 195 on the first day of the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy. While the star of the Indian attack was Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up four wickets, Mohammed Siraj scalped two crucial wickets of Australia’s top-scorer Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green on his debut.

Australia decided to bat first after winning the toss but their batsmen struggled to face Indian bowlers as they were reduced to 38-3. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s decision to deploy Ravichandran Ashwin early in the innings paid off as the spinner dismissed Matthew Wade and Steve Smith in quick succession.

Labuschagne was the top-scorer for Australia with 48 runs, while Travis Head and Mathew Wade made 38 and 30 runs respectively.

Bumrah claimed four wickets, while Ashwin and Siraj finished with three and two wickets respectively. Ravindra Jadeja, who took a brilliant catch of Mathew Wade, too claimed the wicket of Pat Cummins.

In response, India ended the day at 36-1 with Mayank Agarwal returning to the dressing room without scoring a single run, being dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Shubman Gill, who’s been included in place of Prithvi Shaw, is unbeaten at 38, while Cheteshwar Pujara is batting at 7.

India will start the second day of the play with 155 runs in arrears, hoping to redeem themselves from the humiliation of Adelaide when they scored their lowest Test total in history.