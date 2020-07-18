Boost for Ashok Gehlot as two regional party MLAs pledge support, Rajasthan CM meets Governor Kalraj Mishra

In a huge boost to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, two MLAs from the Bharatiya Tribal Party announced their support to the Congress government on Saturday. Buoyed by their support, Gehlot later met Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur.

Gehlot also tweeted, “Both MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party met and extended their support along with other office bearers of their state working committee after presenting their demands.”

भारतीय ट्राइबल पार्टी (बीटीपी) के दोनों विधायकों ने उनकी प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी के पदाधिकारियों के साथ मुलाक़ात कर और अपने मांगपत्र के साथ चर्चा कर सरकार को समर्थन देने की घोषणा की। pic.twitter.com/a2783tQYDo — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2020

In the photo tweeted by Gehlot, the Rajasthan CM could be seen receiving a letter of support from the BTP MLAs.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, according to NDTV, issued a statement in Hindi and said, “Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday evening met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his official residence. It was a courtesy meeting. Mr Gehlot informed the Governor about the measures taken by the state government against the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting lasted 45 minutes.”

The Rajasthan government headed by Gehlot faced an existential crisis after Sachin Pilot rebelled along with more than a dozen MLAs. Pilot, who served as Gehlot’s deputy, had claimed that he had the support of 30 MLAs. However, Gehlot has claimed that there was no danger to his government since he has the support of more than 101 MLAs required to secure a majority in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, a court in Jaipur has sent Sanjay Jain, accused by the Rajasthan Congress for allegedly trying to topple the government, to four-day remand of Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajasthan Police, reported Indian Express.

This was after an audiotape of Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma with Sanjay Jain and Union minister Gajendra Singh went viral. The Congress had alleged the audiotape conclusively proved that the BJP was behind the attempts to topple an elected government.