BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj says Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, ‘will do same in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal’

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has sensationally alleged that AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi helped the BJP in the last assembly polls, adding that the Hyderabad MP’s decision to contest the next year’s assembly in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will help the saffron party in the two states.

When asked for his reaction to Owaisi’s plans to contest 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Maharaj said, “Very kind of him (Owaisi). May God give him strength. May Khuda be with him. He helped us in Bihar and will do the same in UP and West Bengal later.”

BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj in Kannauj says Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar and will also help the party in UP & Bengal. pic.twitter.com/rhogLc1Pps — Prashant Srivastava (@Prashantps100) January 13, 2021

Owaisi, who has formed an alliance with Omprakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party for the 2022 assembly polls, was in Varanasi on Tuesday before he visited Azamgarh via Jaunpur.

Owaisi said that the Akhilesh Yadav government had stopped him at least 12 times from visiting the eastern UP in the past. “When the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government was in power in UP, I was stopped 12 times from visiting Purvanchal. I have come now. I have allied with SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar. I have come to nurture this friendship,” Owaisi was quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Owaisi and Rajbhar will field candidates under the banner of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha in the next assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.