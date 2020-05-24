BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has threatened to send legal notices to Indian Express newspaper and one of its writers for ‘criminal defamation.’ Swamy wrote on Twitter that this because the newspaper had published ‘an article recycling the cut paste extraction of my interview to the Canadian media that Muslims in India do not have equal rights with Hindus.’

The BJP parliamentarian said, “This week I will be sending Legal Notice to the Indian Express and the Oped Writer Khaled Ahmed for criminal defamation for publishing an article recycling the cut paste extraction of my interview to the Canadian media that Muslims in India do not have equal rights with Hindus.”

This week I will be sending Legal Notice to the Indian Express and the Oped Writer Khaled Ahmed for criminal defamation for publishing an article recycling the cut paste extraction of my interview to the Canadian media that Muslims in India do not have equal rights with Hindus. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 23, 2020

In his opinion piece, published in April in Indian Express, Ahmed had written, “Subramanian Swamy, a BJP leader, says Muslims are not equal citizens since they pose a threat to the world and “On this issue, the country is with us and most people like our hardline approach to solving pending problems”.”

Swamy had earlier informed that he had received supports from the top BJP leadership in his plans to initiate a legal battle against United Nations Under-Secretary-General Adama Dieng.

Dieng, who’s also the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, had last week said that ‘statements such as those expressed by Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy, that all people are not equal, and that Muslims are not in an ‘equal category’ as others are extremely alarming.

In April this year, Swamy was asked by a journalist if the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act violated Article 14 of the Indian constitution, which guaranteed equal rights to Indian citizens regardless of their religious background. Swamy had replied, “I can tell you that’s the misinterpretation of Article 14. Article 14 guarantees equality of equals.”

When the anchor challenged him asking if all people were not equal, Subramanian Swamy had replied with a straight face, “All people are not equal.” He had added, “There’s no such thing called equal rights. They are not in equal category.”

This had prompted Twitterati to remind the BJP parliamentarian that his own journalist daughter was married to a Muslim.