BJP workers cause mayhem in Madhya Pradesh during violent pro-CAA rally, assault female IAS officers

BJP workers physically assaulted female IAS officers after they decided to stage a rally in favour of the amended Citizenship Act despite being denied permission to do so. In a viral video clip, a BJP worker is seen pulling Deputy Collector Priya Verma’s hair causing her hair band to fall off.

In another video, Rajgarh Collector Nidhi Nivedita is seen slapping a man as he showed aggression towards her. Priya Verma later told news agency PTI that some men from the crowd misbehaved with her and Nivedita. She denied that they resorted to high-handed behaviour, as alleged by the BJP. Another IAS officer Shruti Agarwal too was allegedly assaulted along with a few other police personnel by BJP workers.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are in place in the district. While we were doing our duty, a crowd came from the other side and misbehaved with us,” she said. Verma said a man pulled her hair from the back while another kicked her in the waist.

India Slaps at A Bhakt who was a Pro #CAA & Misbehaved

With Deputy Collector of Rajgarh

“All that (she taking on some men) happened after it. Despite our requests to the protesters to sit down, they did not pay any heed,” Verma alleged.

Verma denied that police resorted to cane charge to disperse the crowd. “We have lodged a complaint with the police against two men for misbehaving with us. One of them has been identified as Singh while another is yet to be identified, but we have his picture,” she said.

As soon the videos related to clashes in Rajgarh emerged, BJP launched an attack on the state’s Congress-led government accusing it of high-handedness. The Congress replied accusing the BJP of holding a rally despite being denied permission to do so.