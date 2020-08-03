The news of 21 senior BJP leaders including four MPs and one MLA joining the ruling Trinamool Congress has stunned the saffron brigade. According to pro-BJP Times Now TV channel, there are differences over BJP’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh’s leadership. The disgruntled BJP leaders had reportedly also met Home Minister Amit Shah recently.

“BJP has lost track in Bengal. There is a power tussle between Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy. And there is another camp. The central leadership knows everything but they have not taken any action. Dilip Ghosh is not liked by all, there are issues now. He has a sharp tongue and leaders who came from TMC have been made redundant by him, he never approved their joining,” Times Now quoted a BJP leader, who is also a first time MP in Lok Sabha.

Among those reportedly planning to leave the BJP to join the TMC also include 16 councillors.

However, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya angrily reacted to media reports about a serious rift in his party. He tweeted, “Some news channels are running mischievous reports about BJP MPs’ joining the TMC. We condemn any such reports. All MPs are with the BJP and working under the leadership of Modi ji.”

कुछ न्यूज़ चैनल भाजपा सांसदों के #TMC में जाने की शरारत पूर्ण खबर चला रहे है, हम इस तरह की किसी भी खबर की निंदा करते है। सभी सांसद भाजपा के साथ है और मोदीजी के नेतृत्व में काम कर रहे है। — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) August 3, 2020

The BJP had won 18 out of 42 seats in the last parliamentary elections in 2019. The party is aiming to dislodge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the coming assembly elections.