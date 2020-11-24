The Delhi unit of the BJP has launched a tirade against AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for hypocrisy by sharing a series of photos of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attending a wedding function without wearing a face mask. According to the BJP, the photos of Sisodia were taken on Monday (23 November).

In its tweet, the BJP wrote addressing Kejriwal, “Mr, Chief Minister, he is the deputy chief minister in your government and this photo is from yesterday. Neither is he wearing a face mask nor maintaining social distancing. But, he wouldn’t be penalised because you and your leaders consider yourselves above the law. Only ordinary people would be penalised and you will splash advertisements with that money.”

In the photos, Sisodia could be seen attending a function without wearing a face mask.

CM साहब, यह आपकी सरकार में उपमुख्यमंत्री हैं, और यह कल की तस्वीर हैं। ना मास्क है ना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग। लेकिन इनका चालान नहीं कटेगा क्यूँकि आप और आपके नेता खुद को क़ानून से ऊपर समझते हैं। चालान केवल जनता भरेगी और आप उस पैसे से विज्ञापन देंगे। pic.twitter.com/GZaAAvLDhO — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 24, 2020

BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma wrote, “This deputy chief minister of Delhi is an example or disease? Not a single person has worn a mask. Will they be made to pay Rs. 2,000? Are they above laws that they themselves made?”

Another BJP functionary, Naveen Kumar too took to Twitter to attack the Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Neither Sisodia nor his boss Kejriwal has chosen to react to the BJP’s allegations.

Last week, Kejriwal had announced that those caught without wearing a mask would be fined Rs. 2,000. This was a steep hike from the earlier fine of Rs. 500 for the same violation.