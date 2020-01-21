BJP second list for Delhi assembly elections finally includes Tajinder Bagga, party names candidate against Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP on Monday night released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, scheduled for 8 February. In its second list, the saffron party named Tajinder Bagga as its candidate from Hari Nagar even though the troll-turned-spokesperson had reportedly wished to be fielded from Tilak Nagar. Another highlight of the second list is the candidate against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. The BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav, who is the President of the Yuva Morcha, Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi (BJYM Delhi).

Bagga had faced incessant trolling on social media after he was excluded in the first list of 57 candidates announced by the BJP.

The BJP on Friday had released its first list of 57 candidates for the 8 February assembly polls. Key names included in the first list were sitting MLA Vijender Gupta and former mayors Ravinder Gupta and Yogender Chandolia. Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra too has been fielded from Model Town constituency. He had won the last elections in 2015 on an AAP ticket from Karawal Nagar constituency.

The party has so far released the list of 67 out of 70 candidates. Three remaining seats have reportedly been allotted to its allies.

In 2015, the saffron party had won just three seats. On Monday, its ally, the Akali Dal, announced that it will boycott the Delhi elections in protest against the amended Citizenship Act, which discriminates against Muslims.