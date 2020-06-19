BJP MP Subramanian Swamy makes stunning claim, says PM Modi is consulting Bill Gates to revive economy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming that the latter was consulting Microsoft founder Bill Gates to revive the economy. Swamy also took a potshot at the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement asking China to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Actual Control.

Reacting to the statement from the MEA, Swamy asked the Indian government, “Or else what?”

Swamy’s statement came in the aftermath of the Chinese army killing at least 20 Indian soldiers including a company commander in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. Last week, Swamy had lost his cool at one of his followers with a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being asked to use his ‘connections’ to neutralise ‘war-like’ situation at the Indo-China border. A visibly upset Swamy even asked his supporter to stop following him on the microblogging site.

On the question of revival of the economy, Swamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could implement his ‘Swadeshi Plan’ that he had prepared in 1970. He said, “In 1970 at the request of Nanaji Deshmukh and Jagannath Joshi I prepared a Swadesh Plan for a 10% growth rate in GDP.Mrs gandhi denounced it on floor of Lok Sabha {March 4, 1970?} Namo can get that Plan implemented instead of troubling Niti Aayog to prepare a new Plan.”

But he did not stop here. When someone asked him to speak to Modi directly to discuss his plans to revive the economy, Swamy took a dig at the PM as he said, “He is consulting Bill Gates etc., by phoning them. He can do the same with me with more justification. I am however in touch with senior BJP leaders with whom I have known from Jan Sangh days . But I do not need to speak to others.”

Not too long ago, Swamy had stepped up his attack on thje Centre’s Narendra Modi government by questioning its foreign policy. Reacting to Nepal’s parliament clearing the country’s new political map, Swamy wondered if the development in the neighbouring country was indicative of India’s failure in foreign policy.