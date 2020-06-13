BJP MP Subramanian Swamy loses cool with dig at PM Modi after being asked to resolve ‘war-like’ situation at Indo-China border, asks supporter to unfollow him on Twitter

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy lost his cool at one of his followers with a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being asked to use his ‘connections’ to neutralise ‘war-like’ situation at the Indo-China border. A visibly upset Swamy even asked his supporter to stop following him on the microblogging site.

This was after one of his right-wing supporters asked, “Why isn’t BJP allowing you to use your Chinese connections as a link to neutralize “war-like” conditions.. Who knows Chinese communist party better than you sir.. @BJP4India should interact with Dr. Swamy on this matter without any delay.”

Swamy replied, “If Namo does not want to use my economic expertise why would he want on China? If I want to pass on any suggestion I will tell Rajnath or Gadkari. If you don’t want to know you can stop following me.”

This came hours after Swamy revealed that a seer had recently advised him to ‘show’ his anger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Ram Setu’ not being declared a national monument.

There are reports that the Chinese troops have captured a large swathe of land in Ladakh. Left red-faced, India has been trying to resolve the issue through military-level talks. But there are no signs of Chinese leaving the captured Indian areas in Ladakh.

Yesterday, Swamy had come up with an audacious idea for the Centre’s Narendra Modi government to achieve its much-talked-about target of $5 trillion economies. Swamy said that the government could simply achieve its target by declaring Rs 35 the new valuation of one American dollar.

Swamy has long desired to hold the finance ministry’s portfolio in the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He’s often attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her inability to manage the country’s finance. In an interview to the BBC, Swamy and sensationally alleged that Sitharaman was appointed as the finance minister to target honest officers in the government.