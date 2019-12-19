BJP MP Subramanian Swamy bats for Pervez Musharraf, wants Indian citizenship for former Pakistani President after death warrant

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has made a bizarre suggestion to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking for Indian citizenship for the former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf under the newly passed amended Citizenship Act.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote, “We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self—acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come.”

Swamy’s suggestion for granting Indian citizenship to Musharraf came after a Pakistani court pronounced the death warrant for the former Pakistani president, who had come to power through a military coup by toppling the elected government of Nawaz Sharif in 1999. A landmark judgment by a three-judge panel had found Musharraf guilty of treason. The verdict on Musharraf had read, “We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

The special court had reserved the verdict on 19 November. The three-judge panel comprised of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court.

Pervez Musharraf is currently in Dubai after being allowed to leave the country for medical treatment in 2016.