BJP MP Satish Gautam has courted another controversy by asking renowned poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana to leave India and go to Pakistan for her decision to stage protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“If she is feeling suffocated here, there are lots of ways for her to go to Pakistan. It is only possible in India that one lives here and speaks against the country,” Gautam was quoted by news agency IANS.

Sumaiya, who has been fiercely voicing her opinions against the anti-Muslim CAA, had recently said that the current environment in the country had become so poisonous that it was suffocating to live such a condition.

The Uttar Pradesh police, which reports to the BJP’s Yogi Adityanath government, has booked both Sumaiya and her sister Fauzia for taking part in anti-CAA protests.