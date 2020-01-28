BJP deletes insensitive tweet on gift sent to Omar Abdullah after outrage

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Tuesday deleted a tweet of a gift receipt meant for former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after considerable outrage on the internet.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP had posted a gift receipt as evidence that it had sent a set of razors for Abdullah to shave his beard that had grown long during his months of arbitrary detention by the Indian authorities. It wrote sarcastically, “Dear @OmarAbdullah, it’s very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact your counterpart @INCIndia for further help in this regard.”

No sooner did the BJP post the tweet, it opened the floodgate of condemnation on Twitter.

If New President of the BJP, who hails from our neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh, Right Hon’ble MP @JPNadda has even an iota of sensitivity and propriety-which I am sure he does, then he should sack the authors of this thoroughly distasteful Tweet. @BJP4India @BJP4TamilNadu https://t.co/vF9ZE8hlVT — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) January 28, 2020

How insensitive & hateful can someone be!!! Appalled that this is the level of discourse the biggest national political party of our country is propagating! Shameful, to say the least! #Kashmir https://t.co/vtY1eY17ES — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) January 28, 2020

Here comes TN BJP 🤦🏻‍♂️

The most insensitive of all !

This account is more like a troll than a party official account. https://t.co/iduxSJiq51 — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) January 28, 2020

Last week, Twitterati were left in a state of shock after a rare photo of Omar Abdullah from his detention centre made way to social media. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she could not recognise Omar, others said that the photo told the story of India’s ‘inhuman’ policy on Kashmir.

Omar was arrested and sent to an unknown location after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories. He was recently shifted out of his detention centre to be moved to a new location so that the Indian government could use his residence, Hari Niwas, for the accommodation of those travelling to the valley as part of the ministerial delegation from the Centre earlier this month.