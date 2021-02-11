Billed as India’s answer to Twitter, Koo App has Chinese investor, confirms founder; French vigilante hacker spots data leak

Microblogging mobile application Koo, that is being billed as India’s answer to Twitter has a Chinese investor, who the founder says will soon be on its way out. This was confirmed by Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Koo.

Radhakrishna took to Twitter to write, “Koo is an India registered company with Indian founders. Raised earlier capital 2.5 years ago. Latest funds for Bombinate Technologies is led by a truly Indian investor 3one4 capital. Shunwei (single digit shareholder) which had invested in our Vokal journey will be exiting fully.”

Radhakrishna told CNBC TV18 that Chinese investor Shunwei Capital had invested in Koo’s earlier brand Vokal. “We have pivoted our business and focused on Koo, they are on their way out. They are being bought out by other people. We are a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat app,” he was quoted as saying.

Koo is being supported by the Indian government with several ministers having opened their accounts on the platform. A person no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi had endorsed the social media platform in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat recently.

PM @narendramodi spoke about @kooindia micro blogging app in #MannKiBaat which allows users to communicate in various Indian languages. I am enjoying this Indian app and you can follow me on Koo by clicking the following linkhttps://t.co/lImf0anORa pic.twitter.com/MBivOIVlny — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Koo took to rival platform Twitter to announce how it was facing server problems due to an increased load from new users. It tweeted, “We are doing our best to stabilize @KooAppOfficial platform. Due to unprecedented demand, our servers are not able handle all the load, and we are working 24/7 to add more servers. Our priority is to use India based servers only.”

Elsewhere, ethical hacker Elliot Alderson pointed out how Koo was leaking users’ personal data including date of birth, marital status and gender among others. He tweeted, “You asked so I did it. I spent 30 min on this new Koo app. The app is leaking of the personal data of his users: email, dob, name, marital status, gender.”

You asked so I did it. I spent 30 min on this new Koo app. The app is leaking of the personal data of his users: email, dob, name, marital status, gender, … https://t.co/87Et18MrOg pic.twitter.com/qzrXeFBW0L — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) February 10, 2021

However, the platform’s founder denied the claims on data leak saying that ‘the data visible is something that the user has voluntarily shown on their profile of Koo. It cannot be termed a data leak. If you visit a user profile you can see it anyway.’