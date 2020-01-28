Bihar Police SI (BPSSC) Results 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) declares Bihar Police SI Prelims Results @ bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI (BPSSC) Results 2020: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the Bihar Police SI Prelims Results on its official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission bpssc.bih.nic.in Go to the Notice Section on home page Click on the link Prelims Result of Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) Download your PDF of the result and save it for future references



About BPSSC

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Bill was passed in Bihar State Assembly on 31 March 2016. The Government created the commission in order to handle the recruitment of subordinate staff of only those departments where the recruits covered are required to abide by certain physical fitness norms and also have to wear prescribed uniforms. These recruitment were previously being handled by Staff Selection Commission which was heavily burdened. Large scale vacancies in various government departments prompted the government to bring in BPSSC bill.

In March 2017 Home Department of Bihar Government issued order filling up the positions of Chairman, Member Secretary and Members of the commission. Sunit Kumar was appointed as the first Chairman of the commission.