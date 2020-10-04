Bihar Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar’s JDU, BJP agree 50:50 deal day after RJD, Congress announce seat sharing arrangement

Janata Dal-United headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for this month’s assembly elections. According to the deal, while the JDU will field candidates on 122 seats, the BJP has been allotted 121 seats.

According to the deal, Nitish Kumar give away seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha from the JDU’s share. Manjhi had recently severed ties with the grand alliance comprising the RJD and the Congress. The BJP is likely to accommodate Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party if he chooses to be part of the NDA in the upcoming assembly polls. The LJP is an alliance partner of the NDA at the Centre.

Today’s announcement by the JDU and the BJP on seat-sharing deal comes a day after the RJD and the Congress finalised their own arrangements. According to the dea announced on Saurday, the RJD will contest on 144 seats, while the Congress has been given 70 seats. The number of seats allotted to the Congress is almost twice the number of seats the party fielded its candidates from in 2015 when Nitish Kumar was also a part of the Grand Alliance.

The Congress will also field its candidate from the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where by-poll is scheduled to be held on 7 November.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases with the first phase of elections set to be held on 28 October. Polling in the remaining two stages will take place on 3 and 7 November with the counting of votes for 10 November.