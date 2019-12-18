Bihar DElEd 1st Year Results 2019: Bihar School Examination Board declares Bihar DElEd 1st Year Results 2019 @ https://biharboard.online

Bihar DElEd 1st Year Results 2019: Bihar School Examination Board declares Bihar DElEd 1st Year Results 2019 on its official website biharboard.online.

As many as 24,190 candidates had taken part in the 1st year Exam of Bihar DElEd Course 2019. Of them, 21,034 candidates have cleared the exam. The Bihar Board DElEd Exam 2019 was held for the first time by Bihar Board between 27 and 31 May 2019.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official website biharboard.online

Scroll down to the section ‘important links’

Find and Click on DElEd Result Link

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your exam roll number and other details

Your Bihar DElEd Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download scorecard and take printout for future reference

About Bihar School Examination Board

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.