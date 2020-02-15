Bihar BSSC Inter Level Exam Results: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) declares Bihar BSSC Inter Level Exam Results @ bssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Exam Results: Bihar Staff Selection Commission, also known as BSSC has declared the Bihar BSSC Inter Level Exam Result on its official website bssc.bih.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic, the website was out for quite some time earlier in the evening on Friday. The website is now functioning normally now cand candidates can check their results.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of BSSC bssc.bih.nic.in

Look for soochna patt written in Hindi which translates as notice board

Click the link stating ‘Click here to view List of Shortlisted Candidates for Adv No-06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive(PT) Exam-2014)’

A new window will open in PDF format containing all the results

Take the printout and save the page for future references

Functioning of BSSC

The BSSC is responsible for recruiting district, block and commissioner level employees who fall in the category of Rs 6,500-Rs10,500 monthly salary under class 3. It’s headquartered in Veterinary College, Patna – 800 014.