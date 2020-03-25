Bihar BSEB Class 12 Results Declared: Bihar School Examination Board postpones evaluation for Class 10 due to lockdown @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Results Declared: The Bihar School Examination Board has postponed the evaluation for Class 10 papers, also known as Metric exam, due to the current lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BSEB had declared the results for Class 12 on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on Tuesday.

The BSEB had deputed over 20,000 evaluators spread across more than 100 evaluation centres in the state to check the exam papers for Class 10.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor was quoted as saying, “The evaluation process for matriculation examination has been postponed till March 31. It will be resumed after further notice.”

Neha Kumari (Science) had secured 476/500 (95.2%) followed by Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Chaudhary (both Commerce students), who had scored 476/500 (95.2%) each. Sakshy Kumari (Arts student) obtained 474/500 marks (94.8%).

About BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.

" "