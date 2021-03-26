Bihar BSEB Class 12 Results 2021: Bihar School Examination Board to declare Class 12 board results today at 3 PM @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Results 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board will declare Class 12 board results for 2021 today at 3 PM on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This was announced by the board in a press statement.

Last year, Neha Kumari (Science ) secured 476/500 (95.2%) followed by Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Chaudhary (both Commerce students), who scored 476/500 (95.2%) each. Sakshy Kumari (Arts student) obtained 474/500 marks (94.8%).

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click the Results button

Click the link stating Class 12th Results

Select the desired stream

Submit required details such as roll number, date of birth, name to log in

Take the printout of the page and save it for future references

About BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.