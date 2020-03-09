Bihar BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2020: Bihar School Examination Board to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results in record time once again @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results in record time once again on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In 2019, the BSEB had become the first board to declare the results in March.

The board has said that it intends to once again declare the results in record time. According to the board’s secretary Anand Kishor, over 75% of answer sheets of Class 12 (Inter) have been evaluated. He said that the evaluation of Class 10 (Matric) answer sheets too is underway adding that both these results could be out in March and April this year.

In 2019, the BSEB had declared Class 12 results on 30 March and Class 10 results in the first week of April. This was more than a month before even the CBSE declared Class 10 and Class 12 results.

More than 15 lakh candidates had sat for Class 10 exams, held between 17 February to 24 February, while over 12 lakh students had appeared for Class 12 exams, held between 3 February and 13 February this year.

About BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.