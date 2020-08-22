Bihar Board Exams 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) extends deadline for registration of Class 10 And Class 12 board exams @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Exams 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for registration of Class 10 And Class 12 board exams on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board made the announcement on Twitter.

The board’s tweet said that students facing any discrepancies in the registration process can make desired changes till 25 August 25. However, regular students will have to Rs 320 and private students Rs 420 as a late fee.

वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2021 में सम्मिलित होने के लिए पंजीयन/अनुमति से वंचित छात्र/छात्रा का दिनांक 22.08.2020 से 25.08.2020 की अवधि में – पंजीयन/अनुमति आवेदन विलम्ब शुल्क के साथ ऑनलाइन भरने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/lonut2XFCu — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 22, 2020

Strict action will be taken schools if they are found to be charging more than the stipulated amount in fees. The authorities have fixed the examination at Rs 1220 for per student for regular and private candidates.

About Bihar Board

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.

For more details, students can visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.