Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Polls to be held in three phases from 28 October; counting on 10 November

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for this year’s Bihar assembly polls. The elections will be held in three stages with the first phase starting on 28 October. The second phase will take place on 3 November, while people will vote in the last phase of elections on 7 November. The counting for all 243 assembly seats will take place on 10 November.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that this year’s polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

According to Arora, voting time will be extended by one hour and votes could be cast from 7 am till 6 pm, with an exception of Naxal-hit areas.

The national poll body said that it has made arrangements for 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves.

Voting for the first phase on 28 October will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while 94 seats will go to polls in the second-phase voting on 3 November. The concluding phase on 7 November will cover 78 seats.

Bihar is currently governed by the BJP-JDU alliance. In the last assembly polls, the JDU had fought by partnering with the Congress and the RJD. However, Nitish Kumar had dumped his alliance partners later to form the government with the BJP, which was rejected by voters in the previous assembly polls.