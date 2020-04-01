Biggest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu as state reports 110 coronavirus positive cases; all visited Tablighi Jamaat markaz in Nizamuddin

Tamil Nadu has reported the biggest single-day spike in the positive cases of coronavirus. The state recorded 110 fresh cases on Wednesday alone with all having visited the Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat.

With today’s fresh positive coronavirus case, the total number of people testing positive for the COVID-19 has gone up to 234. The state has recorded one death until now.

According to The Hindu website, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters here that 110 people hailing from 15 districts of the state have tested positive for the contagion. Among the fresh 110 cases, 28 hailed from Coimbatore while 20 were in Tehni and 17 were in Dindigul.

Rajesh said that 1,500 people from Tamil Nadu had visited Nizamuddin, adding that 1,130 returned while the rest stayed back.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 38 people have died after contracting coronavirus while the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1466.