Bhupinder Singh Mann of BKU recuses himself from four-member committee announced by Supreme Court after criticism

Bharatiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann has recused himself from the four-member committee announced by the Supreme Court to hold talks with farmers to resolve the impasse over the three Farm Laws. Mann said that whilst he was thankful to the top court he had to respect the ‘prevailing sentiments’ among farmers.

He wrote, “As a farmer myself and a Union leader, in view of prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst farm unions and public, I’m ready to sacrifice any position offered and given to me so as not to compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country, I’m recusing myself from the Committee and I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab.”

The Supreme Court had faced flak for choosing only pro-government members in the committee. All four members chosen by the top court had supported the government on the three Farm Laws. The other three members in the committee are farmer leader Anil Ghanwant of Shetkari Sanghatana, agricultural scientist Ashok Gulati and Pramod K Joshi of International Food Policy Research Institute.

[Also Read: Arnab Goswami in committee to fight fake news, Pragya Thakur in committee to probe Malegaon terror attack; Supreme Court’s formation of committee on farmers’ strike triggers meme fest]

Social media had erupted with meme fest with many suggesting that now likes of Arnab Goswami and Sudhir Chaudhary of Zee News would be considered to represent a committee to fight the menace of fake news. Others had mocked saying that the terror-accused Pragya Thakur should be included in a committee to probe the Malegaon blasts, where she herself is a prime accused.