Bhim Army joins protests against Citizenship Act day after three protesters killed in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to streets across India for the second day against the amended Citizenship Act. The protest outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid turned dramatic after Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad managed to give police a miss. Azad, who was detained by police slipped out of cops’ captivity.

Aside from Jama Masjid, Delhi’s Seelampur and Jamia Nagar areas too saw thousands of protesters peacefully stage protests. However, in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, law and order worsened as police personnel clashed with protesters. Police personnel were seen clashing with protesters in at least 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The affected districts included Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr, Ferozabad, Kanpur, Bhadohi and Ghaziabad among others.

Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow had seen violent clashes between protesters and police personnel. One protester was reported to have died after allegedly sustaining bullet injuries in police firing.

Two protesters had allegedly succumbed to bullet injuries in Karnataka’s Mangaluru after police opened fire at the protesters.

Protesters are expressing their dissent over the Citizenship Act, which provides automatic citizenship to every single illegal infiltrator living in India. Home Minister Amit Shah has indicated on several occasions that his government will roll out the NRC immediately after the CAA is implemented.

Under the NRC, while Muslims will have to prove their Indian citizenship, this wouldn’t be applicable to non-Muslims since they can be declared Indian citizens by invoking the amended Citizenship Act.

Delhi: Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh received injuries in the stone pelting which took place during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, near Seemapuri. (ANI)

Maharashtra: People in Pune protest against #CitizenshipAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC) pic.twitter.com/6Jnb4olkp3 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Protest against #CitizenshipAct underway in Muzaffarnagar ; Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) is imposed in the state. (ANI)

Bulandshahr: Vehicle torched during demonstration against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct; heavy police presence at the spot (ANI)

