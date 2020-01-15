Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad released on bail on condition stay away from Delhi for one month

A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who was arrested by the Delhi Police last month. While granting the bail, Judge Kamini Lau said that Azad will have to stay outside Delhi for one month until assembly elections in the national capital are over.

The Tiz Hazari court judge, however, granted Azad’s lawyer’s request for his client to be allowed to visit Jama Masjid to pay his obeisance. She said, “We have absolutely no objection to him paying obeisance wherever he wants to while he’s here.”

Judge Lau orders bail bond of Rs 25,000/- — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 15, 2020

A news flash by Lievlaw website quoted Judge Lau as saying that the DCP(Crime) will provide escort protection for him to go wherever he pays obeisance. “He can do so wherever in the next 24 hrs, before he is escorted to Saharanpur, (his native place),” she was quoted as saying.

Azad was granted bail for the bond of Rs 25,000.

Azad was picked up by the Delhi Police from Daryaganj area on 21 December for allegedly inciting violence during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The prosecutor said that Azad ought to have taken permission to hold protests. The judge replied, “What permission? SC has said repeated use of 144 is abuse (referring to the recent Kashmir case decision).”