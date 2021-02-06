“Better for a Minister of Information & Broadcasting to stop Broadcasting Misinformation”: Shashi Tharoor, Prakash Javdekar in Twitter spat over farmers’ protest

Shashi Tharoor on Saturday found himself engaged in a Twitter spat with Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar after the latter shared an old tweet by Congress lawmaker on the need for private players in the storage of food grains.

Sharing Tharoor’s old tweet, posted in 2012, Javdekar tweeted, “Another exposition of Congress’ hypocrisy on #FarmLaws. Here is a tweet by

@ShashiTharoor in 2010… And now #Congress thinks exactly the opposite.”

In his old tweet, Tharoor had written, “It seems we waste more wheat every year 2 storage & distribution losses than Australia grows. Real need for pvt sector to move into grain storage.”

Reacting to Javdekar’s tweet, Tharoor said that nowhere in his tweet had he advocated for the removal of the MSP or amendment of ECA (Essential Commodities Amendment Bill) to allow hoarding. He wrote, “Prakash-bhai, Does my tweet mention or imply anything about removing MSP or amending ECA to allow hoarding? Or aren’t you aware of farmers’ demands? Surely it’d be better for a Minister of Information & Broadcasting to stop Broadcasting Misinformation this way. @PrakashJavadekar.”

Tens of thousands of farmers have been staging protests at Delhi borders for more than two months demanding the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws enacted by the Indian government. Farmers say that the new law will do away with the Minimum Support Price for farmers’ produce and only help businessman friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest recently acquired global stature after several international celebrities including pop icon Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris. United Nations Human Rights office too urged the Indian government to respect the human rights of those taking part in farmers’ agitation.