“Best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA headed by another Modi”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched another attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of shielding ‘terrorist Davinder Singh,’ who was caught travelling to Delhi with two terrorists. Days after posing serious questions on Singh’s possible role in last year’s Pulwama attack, Gandhi said that the probe against the arrested police officer was set to die a natural death since the NIA had been given the responsibility to lead the investigation.

Gandhi tweeted, “The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi – YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why??”

The NIA is headed by Yogesh Chander Modi, an IPS officer of the 1984 batch. YC Modi was part of the SIT that gave Narendra Modi a clean chit in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. The Modi government had appointed him as the new head of the NIA in 2017.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had launched a scathing attack against the Centre’s Narendra Modi government, asking it to come clean on the arrest of senior Jammu and Kashmir cop Davinder Singh with two terrorists. Priyanka had written, “DSP Davindar Singh’s arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India’s national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances.”