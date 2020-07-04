Bengaluru IAS officer’s extraordinary act after COVID-19 patient dies on road waiting for ambulance, visits family to extend unconditional apology

A senior IAS officer in Bengaluru has resorted to an extraordinary act after a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient died on the road waiting for an ambulance. BH Anil Kumar, the commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or BBMP visited the family of the deceased to issue an unconditional apology.

Kumar took to Twitter to share the photos of his visit to the grieving family as he wrote, “Met the family of the Covid victim in Gavipuram who was left unattended on the roadside. Offered an unconditional apology on behalf of the #BBMP as our staff could have handled the situation in a better manner. Appeal to citizens not to stigmatise Covid19 patients & families.”

The news of a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient in South Bengaluru stunned everyone after it emerged that he was forced to die on the street. The patient was receiving treatment at his house after he developed a breathing problem. However, his family contacted the hospital for an ambulance after COVID-19 test came positive. His condition worsened as soon as he stepped outside his house. The family called for an auto rickshaw but the man collapsed on the road.