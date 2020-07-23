Bengaluru civic body seals house with children inside, forced to apologise after widespread condemnation

The Bengaluru civic body has been facing widespread condemnation after it sealed a house with corrugated metal sheets as families remained trapped inside. Among those inside included a woman and two children. The photos of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike personnel sealing the house with metal sheets evoked widespread angry reactions. The decision to seal the house was taken after COVID-19 cases were reported from inside the house.

One user shared the disturbing photo on Twitter as he wrote, “BBMP sealing done in our building for a confirmed Covid case. Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple. What if there is a fire, @BBMPCOMM? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard – please address urgently.”

LK Atheep, principal secretary in the Karnataka government, responded by clarifying that sealing the house was not part of the Standard Operating Procedures to fight coronavirus. He wrote, “This is not the SoP. I am surprised they did this. Have requested Special Commissioner @Randeep_Dev to get it looked into. He has reverted saying it will be removed soon>”

Later, Bengaluru civic body Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that the barricades had been removed. He wrote, “I have ensured removing of this barricades immediately. We are committed to treat all persons with dignity. The purpose of containment is to protect the infected and to ensure uninfected are safe.”

He added, “We are committed to address any issues that result in stigma. Apologies for the over enthusiasm of the local staff.”