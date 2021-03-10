Bengal assembly polls take dangerous twist after ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee; Election Commission seeks report

The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal took a dangerous twist after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee alleged that she was brutally attacked by a group of men. The Election Commission, which has taken control of the law and order in the state, has reportedly sought a report on Banerjee.

Banerjee sustained injuries after the attack in Nandigram constituency, which she has chosen instead of Bhawanipore to lock horns with her former aide Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee, also the incumbent chief minister of West Bengal, sustained injuries in her leg after allegedly being attacked near the Reyapara area during campaigning.

Pointing to her leg, Banerjee told reporters that she was pushed by a group of 4-5 men as she tried to gen inside her car. The Bengal chief minister said that it was a planned attack as part of a conspiracy by her political rivals.

“We have sought a report from the state police administration. The report must be sent quickly,” the official of the state CEO’s office was quoted by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, both the BJP and the Congress have raised questions on the authenticity of Banerjee’s claims. West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused Banerjee of resorting to ‘hypocrisy and theatrics’ to gain public sympathy ahead of the assembly polls.

Bengal Governor faced angry protests from Trinamool supporters in Kolkata outside the SSKM Hospital, where the firebrand Trinamool leader was brought for treatment. Her nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee was quoted by ANI as saying that the Bengal CM had undergone an MRI scan. “There is a grave injury & she’s suffered a major crack. We are waiting for the medical reports, Abhishek Banerjee added.

The state’s police that report to Banerjee has come under the direct control of the Election Commission after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.