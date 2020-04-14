BCECE 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination postpones BCECE 2020, details @ bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECE 2020: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination has postponed the BCECE 2020 in view of the current nationwide lockdown. The BCECE issued a notification asking candidates to check the details on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The notification by the Controller of Examination, read, “In continuation to the Advertisement No. BCECEB(BCECE)-2020705 dt. 17.03.2020, it is to inform to Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE)-2020 candidates. parents and all concerned that due to COVID-19 epidemic and lockdown situation, the proposed date of examination of BCECE-2020 i.e. 19042020 and 20042020 is hereby postponed till further notice.

“Accordingly, the date for issuance of Admit Cards for the examination which were to be issued from 06.04.2020 is hereby also postponed. Board would keep the candidates updated regarding latest development and rescheduled dates of BCECE-2020. The candidates, parents and all concerned are advised to visit BCECE Board website “bceceboard.bihar.gov.in” regularly for updates.”

About the Board

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995 . It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.