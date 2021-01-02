BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s condition stable after angioplasty, doctor confirms two blockages in heart

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is stable after undergoing angioplasty at a Kolkata hospital. The 48-year-old former India captain had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital after he complained of acute chest pain during a workout session on Saturday afternoon.

Dr Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital was quoted as saying, “Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated.”

Woodlands Hospital’s MD and CEO, Dr. Rupali Basu said in a statement, “Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, President BCCI, former Captain of Indian Cricket team and eminent personality suffered from chest discomfort while doing tread mill at his home gym. He had family history of IHD Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1pm, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits.”

The news of Ganguly being admitted to the ICU after suffering a heart attack had sent shockwaves across the cricket world. Indian skipper Virat Kohli had tweeted, ” “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had tweeted, ” “Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah ahd tweeted, “I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment.”

48-year-old former India skipper was recently in the news after he met the Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.