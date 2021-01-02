BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU in Kolkata hospital

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday reportedly suffered a mild heart attack, leading to his immediate hospitalisation in an Intensive Care Unit of Woodland Hospital in south Kolkata. The news of Ganguly’s illness has sent shockwaves across India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!”

India’s stand-in Test captain, Ajinkya Rahane, tweeted from Australia, “Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99 . Praying that you get well soon.”

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, currently on paternity leave, tweeted, “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99.”

Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary and the son of Home Minister Amit Shah, tweeted, “I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment.”

Ganguly reportedly complained of acute chest pain when he was working out in a gym. He immediately went for a Test at Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital, where it was discovered that the pain was related to cardiac issues. The hospital has formed a three-member committee under Dr. Saroj Mondal to perform the procedure.

48-year-old former India skipper was recently in the news after he met the Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

