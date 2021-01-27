BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had to be hospitalised again on 27 January after he once again complained of chest pain. He’s reportedly been admitted to Kolkata’s Apollo Hospital. This came just weeks after the former India skipper had to undergo an angioplasty following a heart attack.



BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised again with discomfort in chest: Family sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2021

Ganguly’s condition is said to be stable now. Meanwhile, a short video of Ganguly arriving at the hospital has been shared a Twitter user, where the 48-year-old former India captain was seen walking unaided.

Ganguly, who retired from cricket in 2008, represented India in 113 Test matches and scored 7,212 runs with an average of 42.2. He also made 11,363 in 311 One Day Internationals. Described as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team, Ganguly also scored 38 centuries and 107 half-centuries in both ODI and Test matches.