BCCI awards central contracts to Team India players, Mahendra Singh Dhoni not considered for retainership

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also known as the BCCI on Thursday announced the central contracts for the players representing the national team. The contract will be for the period covering October 2019 and September 2020. The striking feature of the contract announcement is the exclusion of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been given the top A+ contract with an annual payout of Rs 7 crore. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohd. Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant have received A contract which has the provision of Rs 5 crore of annual pay.

Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal have been given B contract with the annual salary being Rs 3 crore each.

Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar have received Rs 1 crore contract under group C.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s exclusion will raise many eyebrows since the selectors have continuously ignored him in the recent past. Dhoni is arguably the most successful captain as the player from Jharkhand led the national team to glory in two world cups.

According to news agency ANI, MS Dhoni was informed that he would not be given BCCI’s central contact, before the decision was announced today. Quoting sources, ANI reported that a player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract.