“Batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers to try and attack”: Virat Kohli on India’s 0-2 series defeat in New Zealand

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has held his batsmen for the poor performance leading to India’s humiliating 7-wicket defeat against New Zealand and 0-2 defeat in the series. This was after the Kiwis successfully chased the target of 132 runs by losing just three wickets.

Speaking on his side’s yet another defeat in a Test match, Kohli said, “The batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers to try and attack. The bowling was good, I thought even in Wellington we bowled well. Sometimes if you bowl well and things don’t happen, you have to take it in your stride. Disappointing, have to go back to the drawing board and correct things going forward.”

Kohli himself has been suffering from poor form with the bat as he has only scored 19, 2, 9, 15 and 14 in the last five international outings. He, however, said, “No excuses, just learning moving forward. In Tests, we weren’t able to play the cricket we wanted to.”

Kohli said that while India lacked ‘enough intent,’ the Kiwis created a ‘lot of pressure’ by sticking to their plans. He said, “It was a matter of not having enough intent in the first game, and not closing out here. We didn’t bowl in the right areas for long enough. They created a lot of pressure. It was a combination of us not executing well enough and New Zealand sticking to their plans.”

India made 242 in the first innings and took a seven-run lead but were bowled out for just 124 runs in their second innings. New Zealand had no problem in chasing the total.

New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson was adjudged Player Of The Match for his all-round performance. He made crucial a 49 in the first innings after taking five wickets in India’s first innings.

Tim Southee won the Player Of The Series award.

