BARC Assistant Security Officer Exam Results: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre declares BARC Assistant Security Officer Exam Results @ barc.gov.in

BARC Assistant Security Officer Exam Results: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has declared the BARC Assistant Security Officer Exam Results on its official website barc.gov.in.

The notification by BARC read, “Physical Test is likely to be conducted during the last week of April 2020. Detailed schedule will be intimated to the candidates and also uploaded in

websites by 15/04/2020.”

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of BARC barc.gov.in

Drag your cursor to ‘Career Opportunities’ followed by Recruitment

Click on ‘Interviews and Results’

Click on the link stating ‘List of candidates provisionally Screened – IN/OUT for the post of Assistant Security Officer (A)’

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About BARC

Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha conceived the Nuclear Program in India. Dr Bhabha established the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) for carrying out nuclear science research in 1945. To intensify the effort to exploit nuclear energy for the benefit of the nation, Dr Bhabha established the Atomic Energy Establishment, Trombay (AEET) in January 1954 for multidisciplinary research program essential for the ambitious nuclear program of India. After the sad demise of Bhabha in 1966, AEET was renamed Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

Dr. Bhabha established the BARC Training School to cater to the manpower needs of the expanding atomic energy research and development program. In Bhabha’s own words “When Nuclear Energy has been successfully applied for power production in, say a couple of decades from now, India will not have to look abroad for its experts but will find them ready at hand”. Dr Bhabha emphasized on self reliance in all the fields of nuclear science and engineering.

BARC is the mother of the R&D institutions such as IGCAR, RRCAT, VECC, etc., which carry out pioneering research on nuclear and accelerator technologies and industrial establishments such as NPCIL, NFC, ECIL, etc., spearheading nuclear power production, materials technology, electronics & instrumentation.

