BSP Chief Mayawati has said that her party stood with the BJP on the issue of the India-China border, which has seen the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. “Bahujan Samaj Party stands with Bharatiya Janata Party on the India- China border issue,” Mayawati was quoted by ANI as saying.

This is not the first time that Mayawati has expressed her liking for the Hindutva party’s ideology. Last year, her party had supported the BJP on the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Mayawati had contested the last Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. While the Congress won only one seat, the BSP won 10 seats. Of them, three were Muslims.

The Centre’s BJP government has been facing considerable wrath from the opposition parties and armed forces veterans for allegedly ‘surrendering’ the Galwan Valley to China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sensationally claimed that there had been no intrusion by the Chinese army even after 20 Indian soldiers were brutally killed in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier, Congress ally NCP had supported the BJP on the broder tension with China. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said, “We have to stand with the military. During the 1962 war also, China had grabbed 42,000 sq km of our land.”

His comments were deemed to be an indirect dig at the Congress, which has been consistently attacking the Centre’s Narendra Modi government on the issue of the military transgressions by the Chinese army.