Baba Ka Dhaba owner in Delhi files police complaint against person, who shot his video for help, alleging fraud

Remember Kanta Prasad, the owner of Delhi’s food stall, whose gut-wrenching video went viral last month triggering a wave of support for him. This was after a YouTuber, identified as Gaurav Wasan shared the video of his struggle to run the food stall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the elderly owner of the food stall, popularly known as Baba Ka Dhaba, has filed a police complaint against Wason alleging fraud.

In his police complaint, Prasad has accused Wason of misappropriating funds raised to help him and his wife, who helps him at the food stall. According to news agency ANI, Prasad has alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust and a criminal conspiracy by Wasan.

The video posted by Wasan had prompted many to donate financially, while others turned up at his food stall in south Delhi to have food cooked by him.

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, owner of #BabaKaDhaba, files Police complaint against Gaurav Wasan -who first shot his video & posted it- for allegedly misappropriating funds raised to help his wife & him. He alleges cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan pic.twitter.com/f1IGxwcB2e — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

According to news agency PTI, the 80-year-old owner of the food stall accused Wasan of ‘intentionally and deliberately’ sharing ‘only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors, adding that he ‘collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant.’

Wasan took to Instagram to say that he had uploaded his bank statements to allow the donors to verify their donations.