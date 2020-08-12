AYUSH Minister Shripad Y Naik has tested positive for COVID-19 and placed himself in home isolation. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too had tested positive for coronavirus. Both had to be admitted to hospitals.

Naik tweeted, “I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions.”

Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions. — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) August 12, 2020

Also being rushed to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 were Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Earlier, 62-year-old cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Kamal Rani Varun, had died at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday morning.