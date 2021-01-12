AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik’s condition is said to be stable after he underwent multiple surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Monday night. Naik had sustained serious injuries in a road accident on Monday as he returned from Karnataka to his home state of Goa. His wife Vijaya and aide Deepak Ghume had died in the accident.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “All the health parameters of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik are stable and he is undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College.”

Earlier, reacting to Naik’s injuries in a car accident, Sawant had tweeted, “I am shocked & deeply pained by the demise of Smt. Vijaya Naik, wife of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik, in a terrible car accident. May the almighty give strength to the family to bear this huge loss.”

I am shocked & deeply pained by the demise of Smt. Vijaya Naik, wife of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik, in a terrible car accident. May the almighty give strength to the family to bear this huge loss. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 11, 2021

The 68-year-old union minister is said to have fractured his hands and a leg in the accident. His car had overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district when the minister returned from Dharmasthala in neighbouring Karnataka.

The Indian Air Force tweeted from its official Twitter handle, “We wish a speedy recovery for Minister of State for Defence, Shri Shripad Naik and express deepest condolences for his personal loss.”

We wish a speedy recovery for Minister of State for Defence, Shri Shripad Naik and express deepest condolences for his personal loss. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 12, 2021

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are believed to have spoken to Sawant to ensure the proper medical treatment to Naik, who is also a minister of state for defence in the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.