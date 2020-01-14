Australia humiliate India on home turf, beat hosts by 10 wickets in first ODI

Australia on Tuesday humiliated the Indian cricket team on their home ground after they defeated the hosts by 10 wickets in the first One Day Internationa of the series. Two stars of Australia’s emphatic win were their openers, David Warner and Aaron Finch, as both ended with the unbeaten knocks of 128 and 110 respectively.

Batting first, India had made 255 all out with Shikhar Dhawan being the top scorer with 74 runs. KL Rahul had made 47 with the rest of the batsmen failing to impress with the bat. At one point India were 134/1 before its collapse began.

Australia made an explosive start as both Warner and Finch began to hit Indian bowlers all across the ground. They achieved the target with 12.2 overs to spare.

The opening partnership of 258 was the highest by any team against India. This was also India’s second 10-wicket defeat at home.

