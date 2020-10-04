Attack on Jayant Chaudhary by UP Police is sign of government’s arrogance and lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; ‘See you in Muzaffarnagar on 8 October,’ tweets RLD leader

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has thrown her weight behind RLD leader and former MP, Jayant Chaudhary, after he was brutally assaulted by the UP Police in Hathras village, where he had gone to meet the alleged gang-rape victim.

Priyanka tweeted, “The UP Police’s action against Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary is extremely condemnable. Such violence against opposition leaders? This is a sign of government’s arrogance and utter lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh. They have perhaps forgotten that our country is a democracy. People will remind them.”

राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के नेता जयंत चौधरी पर यूपी पुलिस द्वारा किया गया ये व्यवहार बहुत ही निंदनीय है। विपक्षी नेताओं पर इस तरह की हिंसा? ये यूपी सरकार के अहंकार और सरकार के अराजक हो जाने का सूचक है। शायद ये भूल गए हैं कि हमारा देश एक लोकतंत्र है। जनता इन्हें ये याद दिलाएगी। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Chaudhary has called on his supporters to gather in Muzaffarnagar on 8 October against the brutal attack on him. He tweeted, “If you have the right to wield a cane, then I too have the right to stand with my people. Keep wielding the cane, our resolve will strengthen further. Will meet in Muzaffarnagar on 8 October.”

Jayant ended his tweet with a hashtag ‘save democracy.’

In the viral video, Jayant, son of veteran RLD leader Ajit Singh and grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was seen brutally assaulted by UP Police personnel as he interacted with the media in Hathras. He was shielded by his supporters, who formed a human shield around him.