At least 20 feared dead after bus catches fire in Uttar Pradesh; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi express condolences

At least 20 people are feared dead and scores injured after a passenger bus caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district. The Jaipur-bound sleeper bus caught fire after a head-on collision with a truck. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have expressed their sadness on the tragedy.

Modi wrote on Twitter, “I am saddened to learn about the tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. Several people have had to lose their lives in this tragedy. I express my condolences to the families of those killed. I also pray for the quick recovery of those injured.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे के बारे में जानकर अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। इस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi too tweeted, “I am hurt by the news of the death of 20 people in the road accident of Kannauj involving a collision between a bus and a truck. I express my condolences with the families of those killed and pray for the recovery of those injured.

कन्नौज में सड़क हादसे में बस और ट्रक के टक्कर में लगी भीषण आग से 20 लोगों की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं । मृतकों के परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 11, 2020

According to Inspector General of Police, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal, 21 people were rescued from the bus and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.