Assault on doctors will not be tolerated: Arvind Kejriwal after man arrested for attacking two women doctors from Safdarjung Hospital attacked

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that any attack on doctors or medical professionals will not be tolerated in the future. Kejriwal said that the man, who had attacked two women doctors from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, had now been arrested.

He said in his daily press briefing, “Doctors and nurses are facing the brunt from two sides. On the one hand, they are risking their lives by treating corona patients. They are treating our family and friends. This could risk their own lives. But when they return home, we ill-treat them instead of patting them on their back.”

Kejriwal said that he met Delhi LG Anil Baijal and the city police commissioner on Thursday and they agreed to adopt zero tolerance to anyone assaulting medical professionals. The Delhi CM also said that covering faces with masks will now be mandatory in the national capital.

Two women resident doctors in Gautam Nagar area of Delhi were assaulted on Wednesday evening when they stepped out to buy vegetables. Their attacker had accused them of bringing the coronavirus infection from the hospital and spreading it in the neighbourhood.

We have begun containment of 20 localities in Delhi to protect citizens from COVID-19. Provisions of essential items is being made for people living in these areas.

The attacker had even allegedly touched the women inappropriately.

Kejriwal said that his government had identified 21 hotspots in Delhi that had been sealed to contain the spread of the virus. Delhi has registered nearly 700 positive cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths related to COVID-19.