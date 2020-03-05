Assam TET Secondary Exam Results 2020: Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) declares Assam TET Secondary Exam 2020 Results soon @ ssa.assam.gov.in

Assam TET Secondary Exam Results 2020: Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) has declared the Assam TET Secondary Exam Results 2020 on its official website ssa.assam.gov.in. The Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test for Graduate Teachers in Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/ Manipuri/ Hindi Medium ASSAM – 2019-20 was held in January this year.

Assam’s Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had tweeted on Tuesday, “Tommrw (4.3.2020)result of secondary TET will be announced which will be available at SSA website.”

Here’s how you can access the results

Visit the official website of SSA at ssa.assam.gov.in

Click on the link stating ‘Result: Secondary TET’ on the home page

A new page will open with the link to results stating ‘Click below the links for result (Secondary TET, Medium Wise)’

Click the link and another page will open asking you to fill in your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Submit the details and your results will appear

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (A.S.S.A.M) was established in the year 2001 as a registered society under the Registration of Societies Act, 1860 for implementation of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Assam. Providing education to all children of the age group 6-14 years has been a directive principle of the Constitution of India. For achieving the goal of Universalisation of Elementary Education (UEE), the Constitutional obligation (86th Amendment Act) of providing free and compulsory education for all children in the age group of 6-14 years and the formulation of National Policy of Education 1996 (NPE), Government of India launched a number of schemes and programmes. These included Operation Black Board (OBB), Shiksha Karmi Project (SKP), Andhra Pradesh Primary Education Project (APPEP), Bihar Education Project (BEP), U.P Basic Education Project (UPBEP), Mahila Samakhya (MS), Lok Jumbish Project, Teacher Education Scheme (TES), which put in place a decentralized system of teacher support through District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) and District Primary Education Programme (DPEP). In the year 2000- 01, Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) was launched through out the country for ensuring Universalisation of Elementary Education.

In Assam, Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (A.S.S.A.M) has been implementing the National flagship programme of Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) with the basic objectives of :

providing schooling facilities in the habitations hitherto un-served by any schooling facility in a clear time frame; enrolling all children of the age group 6-14 years in schools/alternative schools/back to school camps etc.; retaining the children within the schooling system for the whole period of elementary education; improving quality in education through teachers’ training, provision of teaching learning materials, textbooks etc.; promoting social justice amongst socially backward communities, caste, tribes etc. and gender sensitivity amongst all and effective involvement of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Peoples’ Committees in management of schools.

With the enactment of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE) and the Act coming into force from 1st April, 2010 across the country, Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission along with SCERT and Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam has been notified as the “Implementing Authority of the Act”. SSA provides for a variety of interventions, including inter-alia, opening of new schools, special training centres, construction of schools and additional classrooms, toilets and drinking water facilities, provisioning for teachers, periodic teacher training and academic resource support and textbooks and support for learning. These provisions need to be aligned with the legally mandated norms and standards and free entitlements mandated by the RTE Act. The Act provides a justifiable legal framework that entitles all children in the age group of 6-14 years, free and compulsory admission, attendance and completion of elementary education. It provides for children’s right to an education of reasonably good quality, based on principles of equity and nondiscrimination.