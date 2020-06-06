Assam HSLC Results 2020: Assam Board of Secondary Education declares High School Leaving Certificate exam results 2020 @ resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Results 2020: The Assam Board of Secondary Education has declared the High School Leaving Certificate exam results for 2020 on its official websites resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org.

While 66.93% of male students have passed, the percentage of female students passing the exam stands at 62.91%.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official websites resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org

Click link stating ‘High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results 2020, Assam, SEBA’

Submit Roll, No. and captcha

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About the board:

The Assam Secondary Education Act, 1961 (Assam Act, XXV of 1961) was passed to provide for the establishment of a Board of Secondary Education to regulate, supervise and develop Secondary Education in the State of Assam. The Act came into force with effect from 29th January, 1962 with the publication of Government of Assam, Education Department Notification no. 159/61/37 dated 29/1/1962. Thus the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (popularly known as SEBA) came into existence on14 March, 1962. It started functioning with the conduct of 11 year H.S.S.L.C. Examination of 1962. Under the provisions of the Act the Govt. of Assam constituted the Board with Sri S.C. Rajkhowa, D.P.I., Assam as Chairman and Md. N. Islam, Inspector of Schools (Central Assam Circle) as Secretary.

ACCOMMODATION:

The Board was first accommodated in the Conference Room of the office of D.P.I., Assam at Shillong. It was shifted to a rented house at Rehabari (Guwahati). The Board functioned here from 1/6/1962 to 26/2/1963. The Board office was then shifted to old University Campus of Gauhati University, Panbazar (the then New Hostel campus of Cotton College) where it functioned from 27/2/1963 to 15/01/1976. A part of the office functioned at Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Bhawan which housed the Chairman, the Education Officers and the Evaluation Unit during 1965-66. The Board office was shifted to the Assam type building constructed on its own premises at Bamunimaidan, Guwahati-21 on 16th January, 1976. On this occasion the opening ceremony was held with Sri H.N. Talukdar (Hon’ble Education Minister of Assam) in the chair and Sri Sarat Chandra Sinha, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam as chief-guest. The present site comprising 6 bighas of land was allotted by the Government of Assam to the Board in 1965. The then Education Minister, Sri D.K. Barooah allotted these 6 bighas to the Board on 99 years’ lease. The lease was executed by the Board by paying Rs.1 (one) lakh as advance rent for the entire period. The present multi-storeyed building (plinth area 1575 sq. metres) constructed by the side of the Assam type building was completed in 1989.

JURISDICTION OF THE BOARD:

The jurisdiction of SEBA was the territory of the erstwhile State of Assam comprising the entire North East region of the country. With the creation of the Provinces/States Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh out of Assam at different times and with the establishment of their separate/own Boards of School Education the jurisdiction of SEBA got reduced. Presently the territory of the State of Assam is the jurisdiction of the Board.