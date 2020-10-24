“Ask your father, ask your mother”: Nitish Kumar attacks Tejashwi Yadav; loses temper again as he faces more protests in election rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has once again lost his temper while addressing an election rally as he appeared to ask RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to ask his father and mother to know if they built any schools during their rule in the state. Kumar, who’s seeking re-election for the fourth time, also lost his cool at a group of people protesting in his election rally.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Begusarai district, Kumar said, “What did they do when they got an opportunity (to govern)? Did they build a single school? If you want to study, then ask your father, ask your mother if there was any school. Was any school being built anywhere? Had they built a college anywhere? At least ask. When they got the opportunity to govern, they began to serve their own interests.”

Journalist Manish Kumar shared a video of Kumar’s speech from Begusarai rally, prompting many to conclude that the Bihar’s incumbent chief minister was addressing Tejashwi Yadav disparagingly by reminding him about the performance of the latter’s father Lalu Prasad Yadav and mother Rabri Devi as chief ministers.

One user wrote, “This is not the first time that he has resorted to uncivilised words. Losing temper shows he’s in trouble.” Another user commented, “If Lalu and Rabri did not do anything in 15 years, then why did you contest elections as their alliance partners in 2015?”

Nitish Kumar had won 2015 assembly polls in alliance with the Congress and the RJD. However, little more than a year later, he dumped his alliance partners to join hands with the BJP. His last five years as chief minister has seen law and order deteriorate alarmingly in the state with crimes against women rising significantly.

Kumar was seen losing his temper on Wednesday after a group of people chanted Lalu Zindabad in his election rally. Rattled by repeated heckling, Kumar had decided to admonish the crowd midway through his election speech.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases with the first phase of elections set to be held on 28 October. Polling in the remaining two stages will take place on 3 and 7 November with the counting of votes scheduled for 10 November.